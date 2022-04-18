VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

VBIV stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.97. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.31.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.3% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

