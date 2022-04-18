Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $586.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vaxart by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after buying an additional 357,036 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 993,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 83,238 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vaxart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

