Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $190,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $720,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 million, with estimates ranging from $680,000.00 to $2.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 1,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,458. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

