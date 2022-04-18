Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 310,667 shares.The stock last traded at $164.23 and had previously closed at $164.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

