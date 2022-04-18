Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 57,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.92. 4,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

