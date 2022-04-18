Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

