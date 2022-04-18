Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.19 and a 52 week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

