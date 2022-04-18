Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.33

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.33 and last traded at $79.37, with a volume of 6749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

