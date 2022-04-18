Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 961,889 shares.The stock last traded at $382.81 and had previously closed at $384.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.25.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.