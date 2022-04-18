Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,364 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR opened at $295.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.89. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $269.31 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.