Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $37.57

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.57, but opened at $36.00. Valneva shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALN. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter worth about $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

