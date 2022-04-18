Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $37.57

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.57, but opened at $36.00. Valneva shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 20 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALN. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
