Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.86. 3,794,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,187. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

