Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

