Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,850,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 50,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,929,738. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

