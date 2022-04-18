USDK Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $69.02 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.38 or 0.07441276 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,817.38 or 0.99998582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041634 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

