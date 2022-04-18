USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USCB Financial.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USCB. Piper Sandler cut shares of USCB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.28. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,863. USCB Financial has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the third quarter worth $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the third quarter worth $4,575,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the third quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the third quarter worth $6,344,000.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

