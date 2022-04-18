Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $17.24

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.57. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

