Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMGP opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Universal Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

