Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UMGP opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $3.67.
Universal Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
