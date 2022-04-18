Unitrade (TRADE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million

Unitrade (TRADE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $48,201.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00109949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.