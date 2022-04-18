UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,870,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.