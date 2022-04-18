UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,870,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

