UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $60.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.35.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

