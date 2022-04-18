U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.53

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 14675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLCA. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 2.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

