Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up to $45.08

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.08, but opened at $46.56. Twitter shares last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 589,283 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

