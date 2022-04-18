TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

