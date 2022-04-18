Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.49

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 170828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.38.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

