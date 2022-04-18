Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $171.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after acquiring an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

