TOWER Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00106113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars.

