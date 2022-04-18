Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,279 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $46,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $136.21. 53,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,534. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

