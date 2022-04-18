Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $41,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.16. 11,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,388. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.46. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

