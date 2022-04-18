Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.66. 74,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,386. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

