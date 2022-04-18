Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 28,916 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $59,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.57.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,335. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.14 and a 200-day moving average of $316.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

