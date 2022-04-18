Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 185,628 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,628 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $48,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,274,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.06. 26,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.