Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,669 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

WY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,756. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.