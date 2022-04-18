Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.