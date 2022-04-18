Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 233.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,983 shares of company stock valued at $22,050,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.01. The company had a trading volume of 169,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,893. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

