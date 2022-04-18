Toronto Dominion Bank Has $52.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.42% of iShares Silver Trust worth $52,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,585,137. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.