Toronto Dominion Bank Has $42.65 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.16% of Teradyne worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 452.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 249,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,125. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

