Toronto Dominion Bank Has $39.95 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,254 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $39,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 882,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,311 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.14. 47,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

