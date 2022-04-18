Toronto Dominion Bank Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,312 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 4,606.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $166.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.04.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

