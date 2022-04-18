Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.49 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $343.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,971. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.30 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.