Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,111,000 after acquiring an additional 324,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

NYSE:SYF traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.86. 408,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

