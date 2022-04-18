Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 18,562 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 846,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.52. 16,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.54. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

