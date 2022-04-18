Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 18,172 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Western Digital worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. 57,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,635. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.