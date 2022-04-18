Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 10,309 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $20,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $213.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.61. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.96 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

