Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,331.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 335,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.74 and its 200-day moving average is $199.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

