Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 581,475 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 804.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 581,475 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,643,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

