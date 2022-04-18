Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 327,742 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $36,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.59. 107,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,194. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

