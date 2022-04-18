Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 26,337 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $34,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. 16,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.