TokenPay Price Hits $0.0312 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $688,411.38 and $51,465.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,693.63 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00024979 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.