Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Toast alerts:

In other news, CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,379.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $19.17. 2,889,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,975. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.